Headquarters of Infosys in Bangalore.

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic long-term partnership with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) to support its digital transformation journey. Infosys will provide end-to-end IT infrastructure transformation of SGRE, including hybrid cloud transformation, roll-out of a software defined network, the set-up of an intelligent service desk, and digital workplace services. Infosys has also been selected by SGRE to provide application management and transformation services.

As part of the partnership, Infosys will enable SGRE to align its existing disparate IT setup into a harmonized and consolidated infrastructure landscape. Infosys will provide a hybrid cloud solution integrating multiple Public cloud platforms with its Private cloud to bring agility to SGRE’s IT infrastructure while ensuring technical and financial synergies. Usage of Infosys Infrastructure Management Solution Suite will enable faster time to market with service catalogue-based offering across all IT Infrastructure. SGRE will benefit from an optimised, stable and always-on network connectivity across 50+ countries with the rollout of a Software Defined Network.

Infosys will also deliver next generation workplace services with enhanced self-help and self-heal capabilities enabled by AI and automation tools.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “We are delighted to be selected as a strategic partner of SGRE in their transformation journey. Leveraging our innovative solutions, domain knowledge and a clear comprehension of SGRE’s business strategy, we look forward to enabling their core modernisation, enhancing cloud capabilities and consolidating disparate and heterogeneous infrastructure and processes into a single SGRE global standard.”

Alan Feeley, Chief Information Officer, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, said, “When considering our desired IT operating model, we were looking for a partner that brings a careful balance of innovation, operational excellence and sustainable commercial viability. With Infosys, we are very confident that these attributes are at the core of their operating culture. We are very excited to partner with Infosys on this journey of modernisation. We are impressed by Infosys Next Generation Application and Infrastructure Management Framework, their agility & focus on delivery excellence, and a clear understanding of our business strategy.”

