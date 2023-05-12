With these discoveries, ONGC continues its impressive streak in the OALP blocks by making new discoveries in consecutive years

India’s ONGC makes discoveries in OALP blocks Amrit and Moonga in Arabian Sea. (Credit: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd)

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has made discoveries of Oil and Gas in MBS171HAA-1 (MBS171HAA-A)-“AMRIT” in OALP (Open Acreage Licensing Policy) block MB-OSHP-2017/1 in Mumbai Offshore (SW) on the Arabian Sea. There is another remarkable discovery in MBS182HDA-1(MBS182HDA-A) named “Moonga” in OALP exploration Block in Mumbai Offshore. Detailed assessment of the discoveries is in progress.

With these discoveries, ONGC continues its impressive streak in the OALP blocks by making new discoveries in consecutive years. ONGC Director (Exploration) Ms. Sushma Rawat said that with these notable findings in the OALP I and OALP III rounds, ONGC reaffirms its exploration commitment to unlocking the vast potential of India’s hydrocarbon resources along with reserves accretion, strengthening the nation’s energy security.

The discovery represents a momentous achievement, underscoring exploration dedication to expanding domestic production and reducing India’s reliance on imported oil and gas.

ONGC’s relentless pursuit of exploring untapped regions yielded these finds. By diligently analyzing geological data and employing advanced technologies, ONGC successfully identified substantial oil and gas reserves, reaffirming the untapped potential within the OALP blocks.

