Once operational, the Alajärvi wind farm will be a significant wind power asset in the Nord Pool area

Ilmatar Energy commissions 216MW onshore wind farm in Finland. (Credit: pasja1000 from Pixabay.)

Ilmatar Energy continues to expand its onshore wind portfolio with 216MW Alajärvi wind farm project reaching a final investment decision. The company has delivered over 500MW of investment decisions for new wind in less than two years.

Finnish renewable energy company Ilmatar Energy commences construction of a utility-scale onshore wind farm in Finland. The construction is due to start in October 2021. The Alajärvi wind project is located in central Finland and will encompass 36 wind turbines with a total nominal capacity of 216MW. Commercial operations are targeted to begin at the end of 2023. Once operational, the Alajärvi wind farm will be a significant wind power asset in the Nord Pool area and one of the largest unsubsidised wind farms in Europe.

“In less than two years, we have delivered investment decisions for over 500MW of new wind projects in Finland, which is a solid testament to both the transaction and financing capabilities as well as the construction management capabilities of Ilmatar Energy. We are determined to deliver on our ambitious growth plans, which require partnering in all facets of the energy market. Finland’s low carbon energy strategy expects wind power to become the dominant source of clean energy in Finland. Large-scale wind farms, such as Alajärvi, have a pivotal role in achieving these goals as well as creating conditions for new industry investment and decarbonization of industries and society at large”, says Juha Sarsama, CEO of Ilmatar Energy.

Ilmatar Energy also constructs three other onshore wind farm sites in Finland and prepares several other large-scale wind power projects across Finland. For two onshore wind projects under construction in Finland, Voimamylly (25.8MW) and Rasakangas (48.0MW), Ilmatar intends to remain the sole owner of the projects. Ilmatar Energy aims to diversify its technology portfolio to include large-scale solar PV and energy storage in the near future

Source: Company Press Release