The proposed 700MW offshore wind farm will feature around 35 to 50 wind turbines with a maximum height of around 300-350m, and generate around 3TWh of green electricity annually, to address a quarter of Lithuania's current electricity demand

Ignitis, Ocean Winds to build Lithuania’s first offshore wind farm. (Credit: Jesse De Meulenaere on Unsplash)

Lithuania-based green energy company Ignitis Renewables, together with its partner Ocean Winds, is set to develop the first offshore wind project in Lithuania waters of the Baltic Sea.

Lithuania’s National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC) has approved that project after it completed the screening for compliance with national security interests.

The proposed 700MW offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea would generate around 3TWh of green electricity annually, to address a quarter of Lithuania’s current electricity demand.

Covering around 120km2 of maritime area, the offshore wind will be located at least 37km away from the shore, and around 60km away from the Port of Klaipėda.

It will feature around 35 to 50 wind turbines with a maximum height of around 300-350m.

The other parameters of the project will be finalised, subject to findings of studies, environmental impact assessment, adopted technologies and other conditions.

It will entail billions of dollars in investments, create new high-skilled jobs, and support economic development of the coastal region and the country, said Ignitis Renewables.

Ignitis Group CEO Darius Maikštėnas said: “The offshore wind farm we are developing is a significant step towards Lithuania’s energy independence.

“This project will significantly increase local electricity generation from renewable energy sources and, thus, ensure lower dependence on electricity imports.

“It is the largest energy project in Lithuania, which will be the first country from the Baltic states to have an operating offshore wind farm.”

As part of the National Energy Independence Strategy, Lithuania is committed to a goal of covering 100% of its electricity needs using renewable energy sources.

Ignitis said that developing the offshore wind portfolio in Lithuania and the Baltic states is an essential part of its updated strategy.

The company, together with its partners, will set up a new joint venture (JV) in Lithuania within a three-month period, which will be responsible for managing and implementing the project.

The JV will be awarded the development and operation permit, granting the right to use the maritime area for electricity generation for 41 years.

Furthermore, the proposed offshore wind project will generate low-carbon energy, reduce emissions and help mitigate climate change throughout its lifespan, said Ignitis.