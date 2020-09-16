The company will be responsible for the construction of project substations, transmission lines and a medium-voltage collection system

IEA secures $100m contract to build 302MW wind farm in US. (Credit: Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay)

White Construction, a subsidiary of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA), has secured more than $100m contract to construct a 302MW wind farm in Northern Indiana, US.

Under the contract, IEA will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the project.

The work also includes the construction of access roads, manufacturing wind generators, installation of turbine foundation as well as the construction of project substations, transmission lines and a medium-voltage collection system.

IEA president and CEO JP Roehm said: “Wind installations in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2020 were the highest second quarter of installations on record.

“This momentum has continued into the third quarter, and Indiana now has more than 1,100 MW of new wind energy capacity under construction or in advanced stages of development.

“With the extension of the production tax credit for wind construction, technologies improving, component pricing decreasing, and the interest in green, sustainable energy sources increasing, we expect our wind pipeline to remain robust into 2021.”

Construction work on the wind farm commenced last month, with completion expected in November 2021.

Once fully operational, the power generated by the project will be sufficient to supply electricity to more than 83,000 households.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, IEA is an infrastructure construction company experienced in building renewable energy and civil projects.

To date, the company has built over 20GW of renewable power projects across North America.

In April this year, White Construction was awarded a $65m contract to construct a 150MW wind farm in northern Iowa, US.