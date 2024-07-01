The Windanker offshore wind is part of Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub. (Credit: Iberdrola, S.A.)

Iberdrola said that its 315MW Windanker offshore wind project, which is being built with an investment of €1bn, in Germany has moved into the delivery phase.

Windanker marks the Spanish energy company’s third large-scale offshore project in the German Baltic Sea after the 350MW Wikinger wind farm and the 467MW Baltic Eagle project.

The three German offshore wind farms, which form part of Iberdrola’s Baltic Hub, represent a combined investment of approximately €3.7bn.

To be commissioned fully in 2026, the Windanker offshore wind project is expected to meet the annual power requirements of 315,000 households. The project will offset an estimated 500,000 tonnes per year of CO2 emissions.

According to Iberdrola, all the supply chain contracts for key components of the offshore wind farm have been secured and fabrication work is slated to begin this month.

The Windanker offshore wind project is underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with industrial and commercial customers for its full capacity.

Iberdrola executive chairman Ignacio Galán said: “This positive progress on Windanker is another pleasing milestone for Iberdrola in our most active year ever for delivering offshore wind.

“In 2024 we have been constructing major projects in four countries, including two now active in Germany, with billions of euros being invested to support thousands of jobs across hundreds of suppliers in dozens of countries.”

The Windanker project will create more than 1,200 construction roles. It will engage 130 suppliers from 22 countries for the offshore wind farm, supported by 20 vessels during project delivery.

Iberdrola has chosen 21 next-generation offshore wind turbines, each capable of producing approximately 15MW.

Earlier this year, the Spanish group disclosed plans to invest €41bn by 2026 in energy electrification. The investment will be focused on expanding the company’s electric grid development and renewables growth in various countries.

For renewables projects, Iberdrola has allocated a gross investment of €15.5bn. More than 50% of this will go to the development of offshore wind energy in the US, UK, France, and Germany.