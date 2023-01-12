The proposed solar project, which will involve an investment of €217m, will feature more than 630,000 modules and is expected to produce adequate electricity to power 180,000 households with clean energy while offsetting 85,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per annum

Iberdrola gets environmental green light for 350MW Spanish PV project. (Credit: Iberdrola, S.A.)

Iberdrola said that it has secured a favourable environmental impact statement (EIS) to build a new 350MW photovoltaic (PV) solar project in the Spanish municipality of Villalba de Guardo in Palencia province.

The proposed solar project, which is expected to be one of the largest PV facilities in Castilla y León, involves an investment of €217m. It will feature more than 630,000 modules, said the Spanish energy company.

The new Spanish solar project is expected to produce adequate electricity to power 180,000 households with clean energy annually.

Besides, the new renewable facility is anticipated to offset 85,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per annum.

The project is expected to involve up to 850 industrial suppliers during peak periods and will have a substantial local component, as per the company.

Iberdrola stated that the substation for the project will be constructed by Salamanca company Tecinsa.

The metal supports for the PV plant’s structure will be built by Valladolid-located Made Tower.

Besides, different local and national vendors will produce various parts or undertake the associated electrical infrastructure.

The infrastructure includes the overhead line, which is to be supplied by the Asturian vendor Tensa, and the power transformers and isolating switches to be provided by the Andalusian firm Hitachi and the Basque company Mesa, respectively.

Iberdrola also revealed that it started work on the 50MW Virgen de Areños III solar power plant in the Villota del Páramo municipality in Spain.

The Spanish energy company stated: “With these new plants, Iberdrola will reinforce its commitment to Castilla y León, which is consolidating its position as a major centre for renewable energy developments in the company’s investment cycle to 2025, where it already manages more than 5,100MW, making it the autonomous community with the most ‘green’ megawatts installed by the company.”