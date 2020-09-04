The investment will support ib vogt’s global pipeline of solar projects and contribute to meeting the strong growth in global demand for clean electricity

ib vogt receives €135 million commitment from EIG. (Credit: ib vogt GmbH.)

German-based company ib vogt and EIG Global Energy Partners (“EIG”), a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors, have successfully closed a €135 million commitment by funds managed by EIG to primarily fund ib vogt’s project development pipeline. This investment will support the realization of ib vogt’s global pipeline of solar projects in the coming years and contribute to meeting the strong growth in global demand for clean electricity.

“This investment is an important milestone for the company and can substantially underpin and boost our rapid growth. Our company has developed a global pipeline of solar projects in excess of 16 GWp, and the investment from EIG now gives us more flexibility and opens up new possibilities for the achievement of our strategic goals,” says Anton Milner, CEO of ib vogt GmbH. “We are particularly pleased to have established this partnership with EIG as one of the global leaders in this type of tailored, innovative structured financing in the sector and with a deep understanding of the renewable electricity markets.”

“This investment is indicative of the broad opportunities EIG sees in sustainable investing and is consistent with EIG’s historic investment style,” said R. Blair Thomas, CEO of EIG. “We are delighted to be partnering with ib vogt, a globally recognized developer which has over 10 years of experience and a proven track record,” said Jean‐Daniel Borgeaud, Managing Director and Head of Power & Renewables at EIG. “The company’s global presence supports a strong pipeline of projects diversified by region and stage of development. The fully‐integrated business model also allows for specialization across development, design & engineering, financing, operation, maintenance and management of solar power plants and provides a unique level of control and exposure to cash flows throughout the full project cycle.”

Source: Company Press Release