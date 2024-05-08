i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of multiple deposits within the Company's advanced-stage property portfolio

Long Section View. (Credit: CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp)

i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) (“i-80”, or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on planned programs at the Company’s Granite Creek Property (“Granite Creek” or “the Property”) located in Humboldt County, Nevada. This work being conducted in 2024 is expected to include definition and expansion drilling, underground development and test mining of the South Pacific Zone, and a Feasibility Study.

The primary focus is bringing the South Pacific Zone (“SPZ”) into the long-term mine plan. The SPZ is expected to become the primary horizon for mining once initial development has been extended to provide access. As part of the 2024 program, definition drilling to support increasing Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources will be accelerated in advance of the completion of a Feasibility Study for the Granite Creek Underground mining operation. Additionally, expansion and exploration drilling will also be completed.

The 2024 drilling program will follow-up on the successful 2023 “Phase 1” drilling completed from underground and surface (see Figure 1). Drilling from underground was completed in the upper portion of the SPZ, where initial stoping is expected, and surface drilling was completed in the northern portion of the deposit. Both programs returned exceptional high-grade results including:

With improved definition drilling, initial development, and test mining of the SPZ, the Company will plan to complete an updated resource estimate and Feasibility Study. The SPZ remains open for expansion at depth and along strike to the north towards Nevada Gold Mines’ Turquoise Ridge Mine (see Figure 2).

“The recently completed financing significantly bolsters the Company’s balance sheet and we are now in a position to accelerate the advancement of i-80’s portfolio of high-grade projects.”, stated Ewan Downie, Chief Executive Officer of i-80. “Drilling continues to demonstrate excellent continuity of high-grade gold mineralization in the South Pacific Zone, confirming Granite Creek as a significant deposit located on strike from one of North America’s largest gold mining operations”.

High-grade mineralization at Granite Creek occurs in a near-identical geological setting as that at the multi‑million-ounce Turquoise Ridge Mine located immediately to the north (see Figure 2); hosted within Comus limestone rock units and proximal to a major regional fault (the Getchell or Range Front fault) on the eastern edge of the large Osgood Mountains intrusive complex. The Granite Creek deposit remains open at depth and along strike from the existing underground workings.

Source: Company Press Release