Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASM) is a vertically integrated materials business and emerging “mine to metals” producer of critical metals

Hyundai Engineering awarded conditional contract for design work for the Dubbo Project. (Credit: RitaE from Pixabay)

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASM or the Company) (ASX: ASM) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Australian Strategic Materials (Holdings) Limited (ASMH) has awarded Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd. (HEC), a company based in South Korea, the contract to provide engineering, procurement and construction definition work (EPCD) for the Dubbo Project.

The EPCD includes an Association for the Advancement of Cost Engineering standardised estimate (AACE Class 2 capital cost estimate), an operating cost estimate, a detailed project schedule, major project plans, and early-stage engineering documentation. Completion of the EPCD will allow HEC to produce an open book cost estimate for the Dubbo Project. This will form the basis of an EPC offer by HEC to deliver the Dubbo Project.

ASM Managing Director David Woodall said ASMH was delighted to have signed the EPCD contract with HEC for the Dubbo Project. “We are thrilled to have HEC, one of the world’s leading EPC firms, seeking to partner with us on the Dubbo Project,” Mr Woodall said. “With this signing, ASM moves one step closer to developing our Dubbo Project and progressing our vision for a vertically integrated strategic materials business.”

Source: Company Press Release