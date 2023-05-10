The plant will be based on proprietary corrosion control technology and deploy molten hydroxide salts, a game-changer for molten salt energy storage

Hyme Energy awards Semco Maritime EPC contract for MOSS project. (Credit: Hyme Energy)

Hyme Energy, a pioneer in industry-scale energy storage for the energy transition, has awarded Semco Maritime an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the provision of services for the MOSS (Molten Salts Storage) Project in Esbjerg, where an energy storage demonstration plant will be established at Din Forsyning, Gjesing Varmeværk. The plant will be based on proprietary corrosion control technology and deploy molten hydroxide salts, a game-changer for molten salt energy storage.

At Hyme Energy’s long-duration thermal energy storage facilities, excess energy from e.g., solar- and wind farms is to be stored as heat in 700 degrees molten hydroxide salt to be able to supply inexpensive heat and power when needed, up to two weeks later. The engineering phase of the MOSS Project will be completed in the second quarter, with the subsequent installation phase ending in the fourth quarter of 2023.

​​​​​​​“We are excited about this partnership, enabling us to back the pioneers at Hyme Energy in their efforts to build a brilliant sustainable solution for the energy sector with Semco Maritime’s more than 40 years of engineering experience from the global energy sector. We believe in strong partnerships with early-stage companies like Hyme Energy, who makes a difference in the energy transition and has extensive growth potential through scaling of their ground-breaking technology. The contract is a very important milestone for Semco Maritime in our PtX strategy where we strive to be an EPC integrator for emerging tech by leveraging our Oil & Gas legacy to deploy our technology and competences in the service of the energy transition,“ says Anders Benfeldt, Senior Vice President, Semco Maritime.

“We are excited to have awarded Semco Maritime the EPC contract for the MOSS demonstrator plant in Esbjerg. With all their expertise and capabilities, we are laying the groundwork for this and future projects by bringing in Semco Maritime. We have matured the MOSS project in the past year and are soon ready to kick off the construction phase with Semco Maritime. It is a major milestone for Hyme and, we believe, for society as our product can play a significant part in making the transition towards a 100% sustainable energy future more affordable,” says Ask Emil Løvschall-Jensen, CEO of Hyme Energy.

In addition to the MOSS Project contract, the partners have agreed to explore opportunities to collaborate on Hyme’s future larger projects, where its long-duration thermal energy storage solution will enable utilities and industries to decarbonize heat and power generation.

Source: Company Press Release