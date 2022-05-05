INEOS are taking part in a project with SGN to bring hydrogen distribution networks a step closer to reality in the UK

Hydrogen fuel network trial gets underway with INEOS at Grangemouth. (Credit: INEOS)

Building a UK-wide delivery network for hydrogen takes a step closer to reality with the SGN trial at Grangemouth in partnership with INEOS.

The trial which is funded by the Energy Regulator and gas distribution companies, will use hydrogen supplied by INEOS in a 29km section of decommissioned pipeline between the Grangemouth site and Granton.

SGN Director of Energy Futures Gus Mcintosh said: “Our Local Transmission System is part of the national critical infrastructure that reaches millions of homes and businesses across the UK. So, repurposing it for hydrogen could support a hydrogen system transformation that is least cost and least disruptive to customers.”

Andrew Gardner, Chairman INEOS Grangemouth, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with SGN in a trial that will help determine how the UK’s transmission networks can be repurposed for hydrogen gas. We believe that Grangemouth is the ideal location in Scotland to create a hub for hydrogen production, use and export.”

In January, INEOS announced the next step in its plans to build a world-scale low-carbon hydrogen plant at Grangemouth as it commits to being Net Zero by 2045. This trial, will help improve an understanding of existing networks and the suitability to deliver hydrogen as a clean alternative to natural gas, to homes and businesses.

