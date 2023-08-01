The transmission project is designed to deliver an additional 350MW of electricity to Ontario’s northwest region, which will be more than double the power required to energise the City of Thunder Bay

Hydro One seeks Ontario Energy Board’s approval for the construction and operation of the Waasigan transmission line project. (Credit: Bishnu Sarangi from Pixabay)

Hydro One has filed an application with the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) to seek the regulator’s approval for the construction and operation of the Waasigan transmission line project in the Canadian province.

The electric utility in Ontario said that it has the backing of nine First Nation partners for the project, which entails an investment of C$1.2bn ($900m).

Waasigan is aimed at supporting the clean energy future of the state’s northwest region. The transmission project is designed to deliver an additional 350MW of electricity to the region, surpassing more than double the power required to energise the City of Thunder Bay.

The first phase of the project entails a proposed double-circuit 230kv transmission line from Lakehead Transformer Station (TS) in the municipality of Shuniah to Mackenzie TS in Atikokan. The expected commencement of service is targeted as close to the end of 2025 as possible.

For the second phase, a proposed single-circuit 230kv transmission line from Mackenzie TS to Dryden TS in Dryden is planned to be in service by the end of 2027.

Both phases of the Waasigan transmission line project will also include enhancements to stations to support the activation of the new lines.

The length of the new transmission line will be around 350km.

Hydro One president and CEO David Lebeter said: “We are very pleased to see continued progress on the Waasigan Transmission Line which will attract economic opportunities to the north while ensuring that Ontario’s grid is clean, reliable and resilient.

“This project is also a major step forward on our commitment to advancing Truth and Reconciliation Call to Action #92 with real action on Economic Reconciliation and represents a true partnership between Hydro One and Indigenous communities.”

The Waasigan transmission line project is being developed in collaboration with nine First Nations. These include Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation and eight other communities represented by Gwayakocchigewin Limited Partnership (GLP).

As part of the project, the First Nations will have the opportunity to invest in a 50% stake in the transmission line component.