Image: Hunt and Circle Power partner to develop wind farms. Photo: courtesy of Free-Photos from Pixabay.

An affiliate of Hunt Companies, Inc. (“Hunt”), announced today it has partnered with Circle Power to finance and develop two 20MW renewable energy projects in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

The wind projects will be comprised of four turbines each on two separate sites and will contribute low-cost renewable generation capacity to the local area.

Hunt, a fourth-generation family-owned company, based in El Paso, Texas, is dedicating its financial and development resources to this project. “We are pleased that a company with financial strength such as Hunt has partnered with us to deliver these projects to the Upper Peninsula,” said Jordan Roberts, Managing Partner at Circle Power.

Circle Power, a Michigan-based renewable energy developer, has been engaging with local residents and stakeholders to secure the land, permits, grid interconnection and other requirements for the projects.

Under the agreement between Circle Power and Hunt, Circle Power will lead the development of the projects with each party committing personnel, internal resources, and development capital. Hunt has entered into similar agreements with other developers in the U.S. through its infrastructure affiliate, Amber Infrastructure.

“We are pleased to be working with such an experienced developer,” commented Tom O’Shaughnessy, of Amber Infrastructure. “Together, we are committed to ensuring these projects are delivered successfully and will contribute positively to the community and to the renewable energy generation capacity in the state of Michigan.”

Current projections are that the wind projects will be operational in late 2021.

Source: Company Press Release