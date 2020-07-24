The company has started the first ore processing campaign on 17 July with the first gold pour on 23 July

Horizonte Minerals pours first gold at Boorara Gold mine. (Credit: Steve Bidmead/Pixabay.)

UK-based nickel development company Horizonte Minerals has announced the first gold pour from the first stage of the Boorara Gold mine in Western Australia.

Located on the eastern edge of the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia, the project contains over 1.5km of gold mineralisation.

The company has started the first ore processing campaign on 17 July with the first gold pour on 23 July and the gold shipped of the Perth Mint and revenue is expected before the end of July.

According to the company, the first milling campaign is scheduled for completion in late July.

Mining commenced at Boorara in May

With the start of mining at Boorara on 5 May, the first ore was mined shortly thereafter from the Regal East pit.

Horizonte has also started mining in the Crown Jewel pit to provide another dig location as the Regal pits advance.

Horizon Managing director Jon Price said: “First gold production from Boorara is an exciting milestone for the Company and it is extremely pleasing to see the mine performing to expectations.

“The Horizon team and our contracting partners have done an excellent job to date with the Lakewood Mill running extremely well.”

Horizon said that the ore treatment campaigns are scheduled to continue on a monthly basis through to January 2021 to treat 159,000t of ore grading 1.86g/t Au for 8,700 ounces recovered generating $7m cash at current gold prices.

