Under the terms of the agreement, Horizon will purchase up to 4.3 petajoules of gas from Shell over a two-year period.

Horizon Power will use the gas to feed some of its power systems across more than 2.3 million square kilometres, the largest geographical catchment of any power provider in Australia.

Horizon Power Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Unwin said this agreement will ensure Horizon Power continues to deliver reliable and efficient electricity supplies to more than 110,000 homes, communities and businesses in regional and remote Western Australia.

“We are very pleased to enter this partnership with Shell which will provide certainty for our energy generation portfolio, and broaden our supplier base, allowing us to maintain reliable and affordable energy for our network customers,” Ms Unwin said.

Shell Energy Australia supplies customers from Shell’s gas portfolio, which includes supply from Shell’s participation in the Chevron Australia-operated Gorgon facilities and Woodside-operated North West Shelf facilities in Western Australia.