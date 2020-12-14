The infill well drilling by Horizon at WZ6-12 area targets undeveloped reserves

Horizon, an Australian oil and gas company, has announced the launch of drilling operations at two infill wells located in Weizhou 6-12 fields of block 22/12, Beibu Gulf in China.

The two well infill drilling operations target undeveloped reserves in WZ6-12 area, including the WZ6-12-A11 well into the producing WZ6-12 North field and the WZ6-12 A3S2 well into last year’s WZ6-12 M1 discovery.

The company claims that the two wells have a capacity of 0.3MMbbl and 0.2MMbbl respectively.

Both the wells are being drilled from the existing WZ6-12 platform with one well side-tracked from an existing wellbore and the other is being drilled from a recently completed rig slot extension.

The two wells will tie into existing facilities and could add a combined output of about 1,900 bopd gross to the existing WZ6-12 production facility.

According to Horizon, the wells are also expected to provide valuable reservoir data to determine production and reservoir performance in both the WZ6-12 N and WZ6-12 M1 oil pools.

The company’s share of capital costs for the infill drilling programme is expected to be $5m, which the company will fund internally from its existing cash reserves and field production revenue.

The participants in the block 22/12 include CNOOC as the operator with 51% stake, followed by Horizon with 26.95% stake, Roc Oil with 19.6% and Majuko with 2.45% stakes.

In November last year, Horizon announced that the WZ 6‐12 M1 exploration well in Beibu Gulf was drilled to the target depth of 2025mMD.

The company said that the well reached its objectives of drilling through the Oligocene‐aged Weizhou T30 to T32 sands, as planned.