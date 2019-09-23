The two companies will develop 300MW of renewable battery energy storage systems across the US and Canada

Image: Honeywell and NRStor C&I launch BTM battery energy storage programme. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsfoto/Honeywell.

US-based Honeywell has entered into an agreement with NRStor C&I to launch behind-the-meter (BTM) battery energy storage under the Experion Energy programme in North America.

Under the agreement, energy storage will be served as a service to commercial and industrial customers.

The two companies will partner to develop and operate 300MW of BTM battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the US and Canada.

Operated remotely, the energy storage systems will provide consumers with electricity cost savings, resiliency and better sustainability.

Honeywell Process Solutions Renewable Energy and Distributed Assets general manager Eren Ergin said: “Our operations platform makes it easier to anticipate and manage demand and energy generation in today’s complex energy ecosystem.

“Honeywell’s battery energy storage systems, software solutions and outcome-based performance guarantees will help end-users optimize their operations and realize significant savings.

“Together with NRStor, we look forward to making industrial operations across North America more efficient and sustainable.”

Features of the storage system

The storage systems will be supported by two state-of-the-art remote operations centers (ROCs) that utilise proprietary artificial intelligence-based peak prediction and value stack optimization algorithms.

The ROCs will automatically begin the battery systems to maximise savings for commercial and industrial customers. Honeywell’s control technologies will allow precise battery dispatch along with cybersecurity protection and network security.

NRStor C&I CEO Moe Hajabed said: “This BTM deployment alone matches North America’s total energy storage deployments in 2018.”

“This collaboration brings Honeywell’s operational excellence, precise equipment and construction to NRStor’s projects and expands the customer base that can take advantage of our energy solutions. This also creates an opportunity for other developers to fund and implement their projects through NRStor’s platform.”

NRStor C&I is an energy storage solution provider for commercial and industrial customers across North America. The company provides energy storage as a service under a turn-key build, own, and operate business model that avoids capital outlay from the customer.