Hitched, the job site management, logistics, rental, and e-commerce platform for the oil & gas, construction, and industrial industries, and Basin Power Solutions, a power generation rental and service provider, announced a joint initiative aimed at providing relief to the tens of thousands of people left without power after the 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Utah’s Salt Lake City area early Wednesday morning.

This joint initiative will allow companies affected by outages to rent power generators from Basin Power Solutions at discounted rates through the Hitched platform, with no processing fees. Both Basin Power Solutions and Hitched want to help every company get through the aftermath of the earthquake and the aftershocks that follow.

“The wellness and strength of our community is more important now than ever before,” said Chris Walker, Chief Revenue Officer at Hitched. “We can’t predict natural disasters, but we can do everything in our power to help those struggling with getting their homes and businesses back up and running.”

“Although we’re headquartered in Houston, Texas, Salt Lake City is home to our development and marketing teams,” shared Adam Gilles, Founder and CEO at Hitched. “After making sure our team members were all safe, our next immediate thought was, ‘How can we help our community get through this?’ We’re so fortunate to have incredible partners like Basin Power Solutions who are ready to spring into action.”

Those impacted in the Salt Lake City area who need power generators should call Hitched directly at (602) 793-6636, where a Hitched representative is standing by and ready to help.

Source: Company Press Release