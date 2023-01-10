The Switzerland-based company will supply each of the two wind farms with an offshore grid connection to collect the power from the wind turbines and transmit it to shore, a mainland grid connection to feed the power into the national transmission system, and a STATCOM power quality solution

Equinor and Polenergia award two orders pertaining to the Baltyk offshore wind projects. (Credit: Equinor ASA)

Equinor and Poland-based energy company Polenergia awarded two orders to Hitachi Energy to supply an AC grid connection and power quality systems for the MFW Bałtyk II and MFW Bałtyk III offshore wind projects in Poland.

The MFW Bałtyk II and MFW Bałtyk III projects, jointly owned by Equinor and Polenergia, are expected to have a combined installed capacity of 1.44GW.

Under the terms of the contracts, Hitachi Energy will supply each of the two wind farms with an offshore grid connection to collect the power from the wind turbines and transmit it to shore.

The Switzerland-based company will also provide a mainland grid connection to feed the power into the national transmission system, and a STATCOM power quality solution.

According to Hitachi Energy, the power quality solution is expected to assure that power flows consistently and steadily at optimal capacity irrespective of the frequent high variability of wind power.

The new orders follow the recent contract secured by Hitachi Energy to supply electrical systems infrastructure for the Polish offshore wind projects.

The final investment decision for the Baltyk offshore wind projects is expected to be taken in 2024, with the first power anticipated to be transmitted to the grid in 2027.

The offshore wind farms are expected to contribute towards Poland’s renewable energy goal and are anticipated to generate emission-free electricity for more than two million Polish households.

Hitachi Energy grid integration business managing director Niklas Persson said: “Integrating large-scale renewable energy sources with the power grid is a key enabler of the energy transition and a field in which we have been a pioneer for decades.

“Our grid connection technologies feature in offshore wind farms worldwide, and our power quality solutions resolve bottlenecks and keep the voltage stable and the energy flowing in power systems globally.”