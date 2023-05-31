The Japanese company will provide three high voltage direct current links for a total power capacity of 9GW in Western Saudi Arabia to accelerate the development of the NEOM smart city

Hitachi Energy signs agreements for NEOM transmission system development. (Credit: Hitachi Energy Ltd.)

Hitachi Energy has signed agreements with Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) and ENOWA to design and develop the first phase of the transmission system for the planned NEOM smart city in Saudi Arabia.

In this connection, the Japanese company will provide three high voltage direct current (HVDC) links for a total power capacity of 9GW.

ENOWA is the utility company for NEOM, which is being built in Northwest Saudi Arabia.

SEC is the engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) partner of ENOWA.

ENOWA grid technology and projects, energy executive director Thorsten Schwarz said: “By securing the first capacities for such an important part of our future grid in only one year since the decision to use this technology, we show ENOWA’s commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 in collaboration with Saudi Electricity Company and Hitachi Energy.”

The agreements include an order from SEC awarded to Hitachi Energy and its consortium partner Saudi Services for electro mechanical works (SSEM).

The order is for delivering a 3GW, 525kV HVDC Light transmission system that will link Oxagon, a regional development of NEOM, with the larger Yanbu area.

Yanbu, which is in Western Saudi Arabia, is located more than 650km away from Oxagon.

Hitachi Energy will be responsible for the design, engineering, and procurement of HVDC technology in addition to placing the HVDC Light converter stations into service.

SSEM’s role will be to design and supply the AC equipment portion and carry out the construction and installation.

Hitachi Energy and ENOWA have also entered into an early works and capacity reservation agreement for two more HVDC projects, each with a capacity of up to 3GW.

Hitachi Energy grid integration business managing director Niklas Persson said: “We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with ENOWA and Saudi Electricity Company in order to power one of the most visionary development projects of all time.

“As the world progresses towards a more sustainable future, our expertise and HVDC technologies are true enablers of the electrification of the global energy system and the transition to renewables.”

Recently, NEOM Green Hydrogen (NGHC) reached financial close on the green hydrogen production facility in NEOM with a total investment of $8.4bn. NGHC is a joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products, and the NEOM sustainable living project.