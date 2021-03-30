This MoU will allow Hitachi Construction Machinery and ABB to share their expertise and collaborate in bringing solutions to market that will reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with heavy machinery in mining

Hitachi Construction Machinery and ABB sign MOU to explore opportunities for mine operators to target net-zero emissions from mining machinery. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (HQ at Taito-ku, Tokyo, Japan) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ABB Ltd. (HQ at Baden-Dättwil, Switzerland) to explore opportunities for mine operators to target net-zero emissions from mining machinery.

The companies will explore opportunities to apply ABB’s electrification, automation and digital solutions to mining trucks and excavators provided by Hitachi Construction Machinery, leveraging both companies advanced engineering technologies. The aim of the combined solutions is to enhance the efficiency and flexibility of customer businesses, contributing to the reduction of CO₂ and the realization of a sustainable society.

Sonosuke Ishii, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer at Hitachi Construction Machinery, said: “The majority of mining operations worldwide remain energy intensive, with many of the current industrial processes producing significant greenhouse gas emissions. Climate change continues to impact society and communities; it is our vision through this commercial collaboration to provide solutions that can reduce our customers’ environmental footprint. We are delighted to be collaborating with ABB as we continue to invest our efforts in introducing eco-friendly technologies and systems for the mining industry.”

ABB has over 130 years of experience in the mining industry and delivers complete electrification, automation and digital solutions, industry-specific products and lifecycle services across every stage of the mining cycle. ABB’s digital applications draw on advanced libraries and software solutions to reduce process complexity and can integrate with existing equipment and technology. ABB Ability™ MineOptimize is a digitalized portfolio of connected solutions that is already improving the energy efficiency as well as productivity and optimization of CAPEX and OPEX of open pit and underground mines worldwide.

“New emissions-reducing technologies can transform the energy-intensive mining industry to achieve an even more productive, but also sustainable future.” said Joachim Braun, Division President, Process Industries, ABB. “We will draw upon our many decades of experience in the mining industry and our world-class electrification, automation and digital solutions to enable mining environments where electrification and digital are fully integrated, from hoists, grinding, conveyors to vehicles.”

This Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Joachim Braun, Division President, Process Industries, ABB Ltd. and Sonosuke Ishii, President of Mining Group, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer on March 22, 2021.

Source: Company Press Release