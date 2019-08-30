The Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel arrived following a 42 day journey from Singapore

Image: Hess announces arrival of Liza Destiny offshore Guyana. Photo: courtesy of Hess Corporation.

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today announced that the Liza Destiny, Guyana’s first oil production vessel, has arrived at the Stabroek Block.

The Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel arrived following a 42 day journey from Singapore. This FPSO is a significant component of the Liza Phase 1 development, which involves four undersea drill centers with 17 wells.

After clearing customs, hookup and installation of the Liza Destiny FPSO will begin. The Liza Phase 1 development is on track for startup by the first quarter of 2020 and will produce up to 120,000 gross barrels of oil per day.

The Stabroek Block is 6.6 million acres (26,800 square kilometers). ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limitedis operator and holds 45 percent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, holds 25 percent interest.

