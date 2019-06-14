Expansion of the terminal facility resulted in increase of Gulf Coast terminal storage capacity, unit train loading capacity, and direct pipeline connectivity

Image: Howard Energy Partners' recently expanded terminal facility in Port Arthur, Texas. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

Integrated midstream infrastructure and services provider Howard Energy Partners (HEP) has completed the expansion of its bulk liquid terminal facilities in Port Arthur and Corpus Christi, Texas.

HEP said that the completion of projects would result in increase of Gulf Coast terminal storage capacity to 2.6 million barrels with three ship docks, three barge docks, unit train loading capacity for up to two trains per day, and direct pipeline connectivity through wholly-owned pipelines to seven refineries.

HEP co-founder and president Brad Bynum said: “The substantial expansions at our Port Arthur and Corpus Christi facilities signify HEP’s commitment to designing and constructing fully-engineered facilities that are tailored to meet the exact needs of our customers.

“We currently have more than 470 acres for additional Gulf Coast expansion projects, including significant water frontage. We will continue to work closely with our customers to understand their needs and evaluate growth projects that create beneficial results for all participants within the supply chain.”

HEP has been operating Port Arthur terminal facility since mid-2014

The Port Arthur facility is strategically located on approximately 450 acres of land on Taylor Basin and Taylor Bayou, the facility is 13 miles (20.9km) from the Gulf of Mexico via the Sabine Neches Waterway, with inland barge access to the terminal via the Intracoastal Waterway.

The expansion of Port Arthur facility included 12 new tanks, four butane bullets, two barge docks, one ship dock and a 6.5-mile, bidirectional pipeline.

HEP said that the completion of the additional assets enabled blending of gasoline with up to six separate components at delivery rates of up to 40,000 barrels per hour, to meet specific regional and international quality specifications.

The expanded Port Arthur facility now includes 16 tanks with 1.35 million barrels of storage capacity; four butane bullets, with a total capacity of 360,000 gallons; 8.8 miles (14km) of rail track and three barge docks.