The project, located offshore Nigeria in the Erha and Usan fields, is expected to commence in September 2024 with the vessel expected to be in Nigeria into 2025

Helix secures deepwater well intervention contract offshore Nigeria. (Credit: 466654 from Pixabay)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) is pleased to announce a deepwater well intervention contract award by Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria (Deepwater) Ltd. (“Esso”). The project, located offshore Nigeria in the Erha and Usan fields, is expected to commence in September 2024 with the vessel expected to be in Nigeria into 2025. The fields are located approximately 97km offshore of Nigeria in water depths ranging from 700m to 1,500m.

Under the contract, Helix will provide the Q4000, a DP3 riser-based semi-submersible well intervention vessel, a 10k Intervention Riser System (IRS), remotely operated vehicles, project management, and engineering services to cover fully integrated well intervention services from production enhancement to plug and abandonment.

Scotty Sparks, Helix’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are pleased to announce this contract for the Q4000. We are eager to strengthen our relationship with Esso and to further establish our presence as the leader for well intervention services in West Africa.”

The Q4000 provides a world-class offshore platform for a diverse array of tasks such as subsea well intervention, field and well decommissioning, subsea equipment installation and recovery, well testing, and emergency well containment with dedicated service areas to increase safety and vessel efficiency.

Source: Company Press Release