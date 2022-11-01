The scope of work includes plug and abandonment services on subsea wells located in the Bijupira and Salema fields

Helix Energy Solutions awarded well decommissioning project from Shell Brasil. (Credit: Isa KARAKUS from Pixabay)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) is pleased to announce a deepwater well decommissioning contract award by Shell Brasil Petroleo Ltda. (Shell Brasil). The project, located offshore Brazil in the Campos Basin, is expected to commence early 2024 for a minimum firm period of 12 months, plus customer options to extend.

The scope of work includes plug and abandonment services on subsea wells located in the Bijupira and Salema fields. Under the contract Helix will provide the riser-based well intervention vessel Q7000, a 10k Intervention Riser System (IRS), and remotely operated vehicles.

Scotty Sparks, Helix’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We are pleased that Helix has been awarded this major well decommissioning contract. This is another step forward in the execution of our strategic objectives which includes contributing to the energy transition by providing best-in-class and global leading decommissioning services. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Shell.”

The Q7000, equipped with an IMO-certified DP3 system and the Helix-designed IRS, can execute well intervention operations in water depths ranging from 85m to 3,000m. With its open deck plan and tri-axial configuration, the Q7000 is capable of a wide range of production enhancement operations including well clean-up and field development support. The vessel is equally optimized for well decommissioning, including suspension, tubing removal, tree recovery and sea floor clearance.

Source: Company Press Release