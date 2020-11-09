The ongoing poor market conditions and sustained low oil price mean the Heerema Angola Joint Ventures are no longer economically viable.

Having explored possibilities for the future within Angola, Heerema has concluded that the closure of Heerema Porto Amboim (HPA) and Heerema Marine – Sociedade Angolana de Transportes (HMT) is the appropriate option.

The Heerema shares in HPA are sold to our Joint Venture partner, while HMT is liquidated as a result of this strategic decision.

The HPA yard and HMT office currently employs around 40 people and following a wind down of services over the next 2 months, the full closure is expected in December this year.

The decision to cease operations in Angola is a difficult one and comes in response to long-term challenges and a limited outlook for work in the future. We deeply regret the job losses that will result from this decision and will support our people through the transition.

Heerema Marine Contractors will continue to operate from their branch in Angola, providing heavy lift installation services for the offshore energy markets.

Heerema has advised all relevant authorities and all long-term clients of its decision and appreciates their efforts of support.