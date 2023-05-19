The company intends to build small and fuel-flexible units that can run on multiple fuels, including biodiesel and potentially hydrogen when it becomes commercially available, to support variable resources on the Oahu electric grid

Waiau Power Plant in Pearl City, Hawaii. (Credit: Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc.)

Hawaii-based electric services company Hawaiian Electric has unveiled its plans to replace six old fossil fuel-powered generators at its Waiau power plant in Pearl City.

The company intends to build small and fuel-flexible units that provide reliable, firm generation to support the expanding portfolio of variable resources on the Oahu electric grid.

It will install new units that can run on multiple fuels, including biodiesel and potentially hydrogen when it becomes commercially available.

Unlike traditional steam generators, which need hours to come online, the new units will rapidly respond to the changing needs of the grid, when other resources are not available.

Also, its new units will run more quietly, and effectively and operate less frequently than the existing units, said the electric services company.

Hawaiian Electric power supply vice president Mike DeCaprio said: “This proposed project represents the most impactful transformation of our generation infrastructure in decades and supports the critical need for reliable, 24/7 power that is much more efficient and aligned with our renewable future than the technology it replaces.

“Some of these oil-fired boilers were built just after World War II and while they’ve served us reliably for decades, they don’t have the flexibility and fast-start capability we need with our expanding portfolio of solar and wind resources.”

Last month, Hawaiian Electric submitted its proposal for the Waiau upgradation project, which is currently pending final approval by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

The PUC will evaluate the proposals from Hawaiian Electric and other developers, based on price, technology, community benefits and other factors.

The commission, together with an independent observer, will review and make the final selection, with the announcement of final awards expected in October this year.

The proposals are confidential, and specific details on technology, size, cost, and bill impacts are not available until the final awards are announced.

Hawaiian Electric said that the construction at the 85-year-old Waiau facility, which involves the reuse of existing infrastructure, will result in operational cost savings and minimal community impact.

The Waiau Units 3 and 4, constructed in 1947 and 1950, are planned to be decommissioned and removed over the next several years.

Four other units, built between 1959 and 1968, will be decommissioned and removed at different phases through the end of this decade said the electric services company.