Hawaii American Water acquired the assets and operations of the Waimea Wastewater Company, Inc., and is the new wastewater service provider for those customers.

Located on the Big Island of Hawaii, Waimea Wastewater Company is a regulated wastewater utility that serves approximately 217 residential and commercial connections, including North Hawaii Community Hospital and the Parker Ranch Center.

Waimea Wastewater Company, Inc., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parker Ranch, one of the largest and oldest cattle ranches in the United States. Founded in 1847, Parker Ranch provides perpetual support for the Parker Ranch Foundation Trust’s four Waimea-based beneficiaries: North Hawai‘i Community Hospital (an affiliate of The Queen’s Health Systems), Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy, Parker School Trust Corporation and the Richard Smart Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation.

Hawaii American Water currently provides wastewater service to more than 10,000 residential and commercial connections in the Hawaii Kai Community on O`ahu and at the Mauna Lani Resort on the Big Island. The Mauna Lani wastewater facility is only 20 miles from the Waimea Wastewater Company.

“We welcome the Waimea Wastewater customers to the Hawaii American Water family,” said Lee Mansfield, Hawaiian American Water’s manager. “These customers will now have access to our customer service office, website and other services. We look forward to serving them.”

