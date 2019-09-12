The combined operations in Alberta will also accelerate the recent growth of oil and gas studies and projects for existing Hatch-based teams in Newfoundland, Canada; Houston, USA; London, UK; Johannesburg, South Africa; Brisbane, Australia; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and Colombia

Hatch is pleased to announce that Upside Engineering Ltd. has joined Hatch Ltd., bringing together the largest oil and gas process team for complex upstream and downstream flowsheet development in Canada with a well-established firm that specializes in midstream hydrocarbon business.

“Together, we will take on and solve the toughest oil and gas challenges, from consultancy and feasibility through to operations, to serve the entire value chain,” said Hatch’s Chairman and CEO John Bianchini. “We look forward to bringing positive change to the oil and gas industry by leveraging Hatch’s unique blend of technology and process excellence in upstream and downstream oil and gas, combined with Upside Engineering’s proven track record of delivering midstream projects.”

Supported by Hatch’s global network of 9,000 professionals, Hatch and Upside Engineering are both privately-held, Canadian-founded firms that have respectively served Western Canada’s oil and gas sector for over 30 years. The combined operations in Alberta will also accelerate the recent growth of oil and gas studies and projects for existing Hatch-based teams in Newfoundland, Canada; Houston, USA; London, UK; Johannesburg, South Africa; Brisbane, Australia; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and Colombia.

“Being equipped with a fully integrated project delivery capability and capacity will allow our joint organization to create stronger alliances in Alberta and beyond,” said Chris Read, President, Upside Engineering. “Drawing on Hatch’s global and diverse network, we are excited to expand our service offering to our clients, while continuing to grow our market share.”

“Our combined organization will be unparalleled in its ability to design and deliver the most technically challenging oil and gas projects, many of which will feature a strong integration with power generation, storage, and transmission solutions.” — Robert Francki, Global Managing Director, Energy, Hatch.

“Hatch Upside seeks to transform the oil and gas industry by reframing the way in which we deliver unprecedented outcomes for clients, whether it’s by creating commercially viable, lower-carbon projects that employ innovative flowsheets, technologies, and renewable power generation capabilities; developing in-situ recovery and partial upgrading technology for oil sands; or building one-of-a-kind LNG export terminal and multi-product gas-monetization production facilities that enable value-add products.” — Sanjiv Save, Managing Director, Oil & Gas, Hatch.

Source: Company Press Release