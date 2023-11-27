The 55-kilometre onshore pipeline will transport captured CO2 from the Immingham industrial area to the former Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal site on the Lincolnshire coast

Harbour Energy's application for Viking CCS onshore CO2 transportation pipeline gets green light. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Harbour Energy, operator of the Humber-based Viking CCS CO2 transportation and storage network, is pleased to announce that the Planning Inspectorate has accepted for examination its application to build the Viking CCS onshore CO2 transportation pipeline.

This is the next stage in the process to acquiring a Development Consent Order (DCO) for the pipeline, a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP), and follows a comprehensive programme of consultation and engagement with stakeholders and local communities.

The 55-kilometre onshore pipeline will transport captured CO2 from the Immingham industrial area to the former Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal site on the Lincolnshire coast. From Theddlethorpe, the CO2 will be transported 140km to the depleted Viking gas fields, 2.7 km beneath the seabed, for secure permanent storage.

The Viking CCS onshore pipeline is a key component in the infrastructure needed to decarbonise and rejuvenate the industries of the Humber, which is expected to make a material contribution to the UK’s net zero emissions targets.

Viking CCS Project Director Graeme Davies said:

“This is another critical step forward towards delivering our Viking CCS project, which will create thousands of jobs in the Humber region and is targeting 10 million tonnes per annum of CO2 emissions reduction by 2030, vital for the UK to deliver its climate ambitions.”

The project and its members represent a major job creation opportunity for the Humber region, potentially unlocking up to £7 billion of investment across the full CO2 capture, transport, and storage value chain over the next decade, and creating over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction.

Source: Company Press Release