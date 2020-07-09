The permit applications for the EEZ have been submitted to the Stralsund Mining Authority and the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency

50Hertz has submitted the application documents for the planning approval proceedings in the coastal waters section. (Credit: 41330 from Pixabay.)

50Hertz has submitted the application documents for the planning approval proceedings in the coastal waters section to the competent permitting authority, the Ministry of Energy, Infrastructure and Digitalization of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (EM M-V). The plans comprise the construction and operation of the cross-border submarine cable Hansa PowerBridge between Germany and Sweden. The permitting authority is now verifying the documents for completeness.

The planned offshore cable route is approximately 105 kilometres long and crosses the coastal waters as well as the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) over a distance of about 80 kilometres. The permit applications for the EEZ have been submitted to the Stralsund Mining Authority (Bergamt Stralsund) and the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (Bundesamt für Seeschifffahrt und Hydrographie, BSH) in June 2020 (LINK to project news).

The Hansa PowerBridge is planned as a 300-kilovolt high voltage direct current (HVDC) line between Germany and Sweden and is approximately 300 kilometres long.

Source: Company Press Release