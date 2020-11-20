Halliburton joins over 1000 global companies who have committed to set emissions reduction targets grounded in climate science through the SBTi

Halliburton offices on Bellaire Boulevard in Westchase, Houston. (Credit: WhisperToMe/Wikipedia.)

Halliburton Company announced its commitment to set science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The Company submitted its commitment letter to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature. With this commitment, Halliburton will submit targets in 2021 with pending SBTi validation by 2022. Halliburton joins over 1000 global companies who have committed to set emissions reduction targets grounded in climate science through the SBTi.

“Our SBTi commitment reinforces our sustainability goals while helping our customers provide the world with affordable and reliable energy,” said Halliburton Chairman, President & CEO Jeff Miller. “Our industry plays an important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and provides us a great opportunity to do what we do best: innovate, collaborate, and execute to drive efficiencies and affect change.”

Science-based targets are emissions reduction targets in line with what the latest climate science outlines is necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Accord, which seeks to limit global warming to well below 2oC above pre-industrial levels.

Source: Company Press Release