Dam Construction Site in Mali (Credit: Haejeon/ACN Newswire.)

Haejeon Industrial has secured a $18.3M contract with industry partner Samsung C & T in a joint venture to lead development efforts on a large dam construction project in Mali, West Africa. The agreement follows Haejeon’s innovative, leading-edge technologies in the water resources development and irrigation fields, as well as its familiarity with water scarcity concerns in the African region.

Haejeon will spearhead installation of the dam, intended to manage river flow and resolve an ongoing regional drought crisis. The company brings years of manufacturing and construction experience to this vital infrastructure project, and a team of expert engineers in water retention, dam floodgates, and dam hoists.

Haejeon will leverage its successes in the design, manufacturing, and construction fields for this project. “We will move forward as a company specializing in the global floodgate and power plant industries, securing competitiveness based on bold action,” remarked Kim Hyungsik, CEO of Haejeon Industrial Company.

With a reputation as Korea’s top-rated dam floodgate manufacturing and installation company, Haejeon has demonstrated the know-how and ability to execute all processes from plant equipment supply to manufacturing and installation, and was awarded an ‘Export Tower’ in recognition of their export performance by ‘Trade Day’ 2018.

Haejeon has contributed to many internationally recognized infrastructure efforts, including construction of a 350 meter wide dam for agricultural and residential use in Africa, leading floodgate installation work on the Sepian-Senam Noi dam auxiliary dam in southeastern Atap province for hydroelectric power plants, and leading floodgate installation work in Jeonbuk Province, where they were recognized as a leading innovator in 2018.

The company’s floodgate installations have proven critical to emergency water level controls that prevent flooding, flood damage, and damage to existing main dam infrastructure, while it has exhibited a high degree of technological prowess in the drainage locks and dam floodgates business in building, installing and maintaining the floodgates for dams and reservoirs.

Source: Company Press Release