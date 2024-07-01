Gunvor and Quercus announce landmark solar development partnership in Italy. (Credit: Samuel Faber from Pixabay)

Gunvor Group (“Gunvor”), a leading global energy commodities trading company, together with Quercus Real Assets Limited (“Quercus”), the London-based renewable specialist focused on international investments within the Energy Transition, proudly announce a landmark solar development partnership that targets the development of up to 3 gigawatts (GW) of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity in Italy.

Under the terms of the deal, Quercus will draw on its established track record of developing renewable projects—from permitting to “ready to build” status—and combine that with Gunvor’s ability to fund, manage, and optimize assets through power purchasing agreements (“PPAs”). The solar sites will be strategically located across all regions in Italy, granting Gunvor the option to acquire and enter into PPAs with the assets.

“Gunvor’s first material investment in the solar space fully aligns with Nyera’s commitment to the Energy Transition and our ambition to build up a renewable power portfolio.” said Fredrik Törnqvist, Managing Director of Nyera, Gunvor’s renewables investment vehicle.

The Italian solar market is among the most advanced in Europe, thanks to a well-developed regulatory framework and recent legislative changes that support the integration of solar infrastructure with agriculture.

“Given the essential role of agriculture in the Italian economy, it is crucial to align solar investments with agricultural preservation to ensure long-term sustainability,” said Diego Biasi, co-founder and CEO of Quercus. “At Quercus, we have consistently invested in renewables to enhance our surroundings. I am pleased to collaborate with a prominent partner like Gunvor, sharing our values and advancing our successful investment initiatives.”

Aldo Della Valle, Gunvor’s Head of Power & Natural Gas Trading, added: “This landmark solar venture will further complement Gunvor’s recently announced intention to acquire bp’s Spanish powerplant and is another step in our strategy of building up a portfolio in Europe composed of conventional flexibility and renewable power positions to enhance our power and gas trading activities.”

The deal remains subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.