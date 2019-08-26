The Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu Project positions Group Ten as the second largest landholder in the Stillwater Complex

Image: Drilling at Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu Project - 2019. Photo: Courtesy of Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals announced today that it has commenced drilling at the Company’s flagship Stillwater West platinum group element-nickel-copper (PGE-Ni-Cu) Project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s high-grade PGE mines in the Stillwater Igneous Complex, Montana, USA.

Michael Rowley, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to confirm that we have commenced drilling at the HGR target in the Iron Mountain area as the first of three priority target areas, as disclosed in our previous news releases. We look forward to making further announcements regarding the 2019 exploration program in the near future as we advance through the Iron Mountain, Camp Zone, and Chrome Mountain target areas to advance the potential we see for ‘Platreef-style’ bulk tonnage PGE-Ni-Cu-Co deposits at the Stillwater West Project.”

The Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu Project positions Group Ten as the second largest landholder in the Stillwater Complex, adjoining and adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s world-leading Stillwater, East Boulder, and Blitz platinum group elements (PGE) mines in south central Montana, USA. With more than 41 million ounces of past production and current M&I resources, plus another 49 million ounces of Inferred resources1,2, the Stillwater Complex is recognized as one of the top regions in the world for PGE-Ni-Cu mineralization, alongside the Bushveld Complex and Great Dyke in southern Africa, which are similar layered intrusions. The J-M Reef, and other PGE-enriched sulphide horizons in the Stillwater Complex, share many similarities with the highly prolific Merensky and UG2 Reefs in the Bushveld Complex, while the lower part of the Stillwater Complex also shows the potential for much larger scale disseminated and high-sulphide PGE-Ni-Cu type deposits, possibly similar to Platreef in the Bushveld Complex3. Group Ten’s Stillwater West Project covers the lower part of the Stillwater Complex along with the Picket Pin PGE Reef-type deposit in the upper portion, and includes extensive historic data, including soil and rock geochemistry, geophysical surveys, geologic mapping, and historic drilling.

Source: Company Press Release