Greenlane Renewables’ subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America has secured a new CDN $3.4 million-dollar biogas upgrading contract.

Image: Greenlane secures biogas upgrading contract. Photo: Courtesy of Gerald Krieseler/Pixabay

Greenlane will provide its water-wash technology solution for a municipal wastewater treatment facility in the Metro Vancouver region of British Columbia, Canada. Work will begin immediately. Final commissioning is expected to be completed mid next year. The facility will produce clean Renewable Natural Gas (“RNG”) for injection into the gas distribution network owned and operated by FortisBC, the local gas utility.

Greenlane is the market leader in Canada. Eight of the 12 biogas upgrading facilities in operation or under construction in Canada utilize or will utilize Greenlane supplied systems. Greenlane was selected for this project because of its ability to provide a robust, reliable and cost-effective solution for a unique and technically challenging project. Greenlane leads the field in water-wash (or water-scrubbing) technology, a safe, reliable, and proven gas purification process that uses no chemicals or heat. Biogas upgrading equipment cleanses impurities and extracts the carbon dioxide from biogas to produce high-purity biomethane, suitable for injection into the natural gas grid and for direct use as vehicle fuel.

“The market for biogas upgrading technologies is accelerating as organizations look for ways to maximize the use of their resources,” says Brad Douville, Greenlane’s President & CEO. “We are proud to provide municipalities and others with solutions to help them extract more value from their waste and enable their participation in the RNG market. This order in British Columbia, together with a recent win in Quebec, further solidifies Greenlane’s leadership position in Canada.”

