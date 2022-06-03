Focus Minerals is a Perth-based, ASX-listed gold company focused on delivering shareholder value from its 100%-owned Coolgardie Gold Project and Laverton Gold Project, in Western Australia’s Goldfields

Focus has worked to improve the economics of mining. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

West Australian gold company Focus Minerals Limited (ASX: FML) (Focus or the Company) is pleased to advise that the Mining Proposal for the Greenfields Open Pit has been approved by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (“DMIRS”).

This approved Mining Proposal allows the commencement of mining from the Greenfields Open Pit for processing of ore through the Three Mile Hill treatment plant. The Focus team has worked diligently to detail the identification, evaluation, and management of the environmental impacts of the project and liaised with local stakeholders to satisfy the requirements for DMIRS approval. The Greenfields Open Pit is the first mine the Company proposes to operate in the resumption at the

Coolgardie Project.

Focus has worked to improve the economics of mining from those in the 2020 Prefeasibility Study (see ASX announcement dated 20 September 2020) by optimising the Greenfields Open Pit mine design with updated mining contractor rates (see ASX announcement dated 25 May 2022). Work is currently underway to finalise the Ore Reserves for the Greenfields, Brilliant South and CNX open pits

for inclusion in a new Life of Mine Plan.

A Mining Contractor selection process will commence shortly to ensure adequate resourcing amid prevailing demand/supply conditions in the WA mining industry.

Commenting on the DMIRS approval, Focus Minerals’ Executive Chairman, Mr Wanghong Yang, said: “This is a strategic milestone for Focus and its operations team. Greenfields is the starter open pit ore source in our resumption of mining plan for Coolgardie. The approval of this Mining Proposal provides greater certainty for Focus as we target mining and ore stockpiling from early CY2023.”

