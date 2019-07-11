GR Engineering will accelerate work programs on the definitive feasibility study, which is planned to be completed in November 2019, for Honeymoon uranium project

Image: The Honeymoon Uranium Project located in South Australia. Photo: courtesy of Boss Resources Limited.

GR Engineering Services (GRES) has been selected by Boss Resources as the engineering and lead study consultant for the definitive feasibility study (DFS) at the Honeymoon uranium project in South Australia.

The DFS is due for completion in November 2019.

GRES is now tasked to accelerate work programs on the DFS as Boss has already completed a “significant package of advanced technical work” since the takeover of the project from Uranium One in December 2015.

Located in the premier uranium jurisdiction of South Australia, the Honeymoon uranium project holds mining lease and exploration licences.

GRES earlier completed scoping study and pre-feasibility study for Honeymoon mine

Earlier, GRES has completed the scoping study in September 2016 and the pre-feasibility study in May 2017 for the Honeymoon uranium project.

Boss Resources’ Managing Director Duncan Craib said: “We are delighted to work again with GRES and its professional engineers. GRES is a leading engineering and consultancy firm that has delivered multiple mining projects of significant size and scale, both domestically and overseas.”

Boss said it “will produce a combined DFS for the Stage 1 – Recommissioning, and Stage 2 – IX upgrade to achieve 2Mlb/a U308. The DFS will improve on the work done in the PFS and deliver a Class 3 cost estimate with appropriate detail to achieve an accuracy of ±15%.”

Due to low uranium price, the mine was placed on care and maintenance in late 2013 by its previous owners Uranium One.

Boss, however, seeks to restart production from the mine. As part of this effort, the firm has earlier categorised the restart project into three key phases with the first phase involving generation of the final input data required for the DFS.

The second phase comprises the DFS and permitting updates while the third phase covers the detailed execution planning, operational readiness, in conjunction with the ion exchange plant detailed design.