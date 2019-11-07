The work on the project is expected to begin immediately with the completion of the upgrade expected to take place in the first half of financial year of 2021

Image: The work on the project is expected to begin immediately. Photo courtesy of Erik Stein from Pixabay.

GR Engineering Services has entered into a contract with Saracen Mineral Holdings to carry out the engineering design, procurement and construction of Carosue Dam operations plant expansion project in Western Australia.

The project is located nearly 120km north east of Kalgoorlie and the value of the contract is $24.5m.

Under the contract, the works include upgrading the existing processing plant capacity to a nominal throughput of 3.2Mtpa by the installation of secondary grinding equipment, as well as to upgrades to the existing CIL circuit and other process infrastructure.

The work on the project is expected to begin immediately with the completion of the upgrade expected to take place in the first half of financial year of 2021.

GR Engineering’s managing director Mr Geoff Jones said: “GR Engineering is pleased to again be working with Saracen to deliver improvements to its mineral processing facilities to Carosue Dam.

“Having been involved in the initial development of Carosue Dam in 2000, our team has maintained a strong relationship with Saracen and utilised its understanding of the project to deliver incremental benefits to the project.

“GR Engineering looks forward to achieving positive outcomes for Saracen through the safe and successful delivery of these expansion works.”

Geopacific signs LoI with GR Engineering for Woodlark gold project in September

In September, Geopacific Resources had issued a letter of intent (LoI) to contract GR Engineering for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works at the Woodlark gold project, situated on an island in Papua New Guinea.

A conditional letter of intent was signed for a 2.4 million tonne per annum carbon in leach (CIL) treatment facility (process plant), tailings line and other supporting infrastructure.

The Woodlark gold project is categorised into three deposits, namely Busai, Kulumadau, and Woodlark King. The processing plant is planned to be built between the Kulumadau and Busai pits.

Geopacific said the final contract will be signed following the agreement of final terms and conditions.