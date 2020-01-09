GP Strategies’ Alternative Fuels Division has been a market leader in the design, fabrication, construction, and maintenance of liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied to compressed natural gas (LCNG), and Hydrogen (H2) fueling facilities in the United States. Nikkiso Co., Ltd. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment and small-scale process plants for LNG, well services, and industrial gas sectors.

“The divestment of the Alternative Fuels Division is part of GP Strategies’ business strategy to redirect their engineering services toward industries outside the LNG sector. We are proud of the Alternative Fuels Division’s decades of accomplishments, and we wish them the best of luck as part of the Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries team,” stated Adam Stedham, President, GP Strategies.