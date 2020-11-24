Gore Street has partnered with Low Carbon to jointly own and operate the energy storage project

Gore Street is also expected to energise its second 50MW project in Northern Ireland in December.(Credit: Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay)

London’s listed energy storage fund Gore Street has announced the energisation of the 50MW Drumkee energy storage project in Northern Ireland.

The energy storage project is expected to make a major contribution to the local climate changes goals.

Gore Street is also expected to energise Mullavilly, its second 50MW project located in Northern Ireland, in December.

The Drumkee and Mullavilly energy storage projects are expected to be commissioned and operational in the first quarter of 2021.

Gore Street has partnered with Low Carbon to jointly own and operate the two projects.

Low Carbon chief executive and founder Roy Bedlow said: “This landmark project will increase Northern Ireland’s battery storage network by 50MW and forms part of Low Carbon’s pledge to deliver renewable energy at scale. Often overlooked, battery storage paves the way for a renewable-powered future.

“With an advanced pipeline of more than 4GW, enough to power 1.2 million homes, we look forward to building on this commitment and working with more organisations, such as Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, on the journey to climate neutrality.”

Gore Street to increase operational portfolio to 210MW

Following the commissioning of Drumkee and Mullavilly projects, Gore Street is expected to increase its operational portfolio to a total installed capacity of 210MW.

Gore Street said that the company’s combined efforts with Low Carbon SONI, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks, G2 Energy, NEC and SMA have contributed to the energisation of the Drumkee site.

In October, Gore Street acquired a portfolio of 81MW UK energy storage assets from renewable infrastructure developer Anesco for £28.2m,.