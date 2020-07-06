The wind farm consists of 48 wind turbines in total – 37 x V150-4.3MW and 11x V136-3.78MW. The total capacity of the wind farm on 200 megawatts is enough to power approx. 73,000 average households in Illinois with clean Energy. The project ran over the winter and faced some challenging weather conditions and outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But our dedicated project team and partners finished the project in safe manner.

The award of Harvest Ridge follows the successful completion of Bright Stalk last year. The 57-turbine project included pre-assembly, installation, and mechanical completion of V136-3.6 turbines. The project ran from July to December 2019.

“We are very pleased that Vestas has chosen Global Wind Service as preferred partner for complete wind turbine services once again. This manifests the great partnership we have built with Vestas over the years” said Michael Nielsen, Director USA at Global Wind Service.

In 2017 GWS opened an office in Texas to support the increasing demand and amount of work overseas.