The Agreement sets the framework for Global Lithium to conduct Aboriginal heritage surveys to support ongoing exploration and pre-development work (in accordance with existing Exploration Licences) at the Manna Lithium Project

Global Lithium Resources inks land access agreement for Manna lithium project. (Credit: Global Lithium)

Growing multi-asset West Australian lithium company Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX: GL1, “Global Lithium” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has executed a Land Access Agreement for Exploration and Prospecting (“Agreement”) with Kakarra Part B, the native title claim group for the land underlying the Company’s Manna Lithium Project, located 100km east of Kalgoorlie in the Goldfields region of Western Australia.

The Agreement sets the framework for Global Lithium to conduct Aboriginal heritage surveys to support ongoing exploration and pre-development work (in accordance with existing Exploration Licences) at the Manna Lithium Project. The Agreement is consistent with the requirements of the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 (WA), which takes effect from 1 July 2023.

Global Lithium Managing Director Ron Mitchell met with Kakarra Part B registered native title claimants in Kalgoorlie to execute the Agreement. Also discussed at the meeting was a Native Title Mining Agreement to support a Final Investment Decision and project development. Kakarra Part B has agreed to regular ongoing meetings to progress the development of a Native Title Mining Agreement for the Manna Lithium Project.

Global Lithium Managing Director, Ron Mitchell commented, “It is a pleasure to be building a relationship with the Kakarra people as the traditional landowners for the Manna Lithium Project.

“Global Lithium is committed to developing a fair, reasonable and mutually beneficial Native Title Mining Agreement in partnership with Kakarra Part B and we look forward to building a long-term partnership with the Kakarra people through ongoing exploration, development and operation of the Manna Lithium Project.”

Source: Company Press Release