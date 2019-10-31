LNG is a joint venture between Santos, PETRONAS, Total and KOGAS with Australian natural gas company Santos as operator

Image: GLNG joint venture will explore new areas in Surat Basin. Photo: Courtesy of djedj from Pixabay.

The GLNG joint venture has been announced by the Queensland Government as the preferred tenderer for two new exploration areas in the state’s Surat Basin.

The exploration blocks are:

PLR2019-1-10 – located 67km east of Roma – 89km2

PLR2019-1-9 – located 41km east of Roma – 12 km2

The work programs involve seismic, pilot wells and extended production testing and work will start after all environmental approvals are in place and the acreage is formally awarded to the GLNG joint venture.

GLNG is a joint venture between Santos, PETRONAS, Total and KOGAS with proudly Australian natural gas company Santos as operator.

Santos Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Gallagher said Santos will bring its low cost disciplined operating model to the development.

“We will leverage our extensive knowledge of the Surat Basin to quickly and efficiently define the resource,” Mr Gallagher said.

“By using existing infrastructure located in the adjoining GLNG Roma Development project, Santos and its partners will maximise the extent and value of the resource.

“We’re heavily investing in new coal seam gas production in Queensland for both our domestic and international customers. Opening up new sources of supply for GLNG means more Santos gas can flow to southern markets and the best way to bring down gas prices for all our customers is to increase supply.

“The Queensland Government is to be commended for its innovative approach to tenure release which ensures gas can be developed for both the domestic gas and international LNG markets,” Mr Gallagher said.

Santos is on track to supply about 70 petajoules of natural gas to the east coast market in 2019, about 14 percent of demand.

Source: Company Press Release