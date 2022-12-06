Giga Metals, has conducted several reconnaissance and follow-up exploration programs across a 40kHa exploration land package along the southern perimeter of the Parnaiba Sedimentary Basin in southern Piaui State, Northeast, Brazil

Giga Metals to Exit Copper Exploration Project in Brazil. (Credit: Zac Edmonds on Unsplash)

Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V – GIGA) announced today that Giga will discontinue its greenfields copper exploration activities in Piaui State, Brazil.

“Our exploration activities in Brazil have not generated enough encouragement to justify continued allocation of budget and effort,” said Mr. Jarvis. “We will keep our focus on advancing our core asset, the Turnagain nickel project.”

Since early 2021, Giga Metals, has conducted several reconnaissance and follow-up exploration programs across a 40kHa exploration land package along the southern perimeter of the Parnaiba Sedimentary Basin in southern Piaui State, Northeast, Brazil. This work was done via its wholly owned subsidiary Giga Brazil.

Exploration included remote sensing, reprocessing of regional magnetic and radiometric geophysical data, stream sediment sampling and reconnaissance percussion drilling targeting potentially economic “Kupferschiefer-style” sediment hosted copper mineralization, examples or which were known to occur in this remote, under-explored region of Brazil.

Source: Company Press Release