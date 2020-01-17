The power purchase agreements between Green Investment Group and Eramet Norway involve long-term power supply to the latter's Norwegian smelters

GIG to supply power from its Norwegian wind farms Tysvær and Buheii (Credit: Green Investment Group)

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) has signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Eramet Norway, to supply power from its Norwegian wind farms Tysvær and Buheii.

The Tysvær wind farm is located in Rogaland and the Buheii wind farm in Agder. Both the wind farms are currently under development.

With a capacity of 47MW, the Tysvær wind farm will be powered by 11 of Siemens Gamesa’s 4.3MW turbines. Expected to be operational next year, the wind farm will generate 150GWh of clean energy, which is enough to power 8,750 Norwegian homes.

GIG has entered into an agreement to acquire the Buheii wind farm from Nordisk Vindkraft. With a capacity of 69MW, the wind farm will be powered by 23 of 3MW turbines. The acquisition of the Buheii wind farm is subject to certain completion conditions.

GIG Europe Head Edward Northam said: “We are pleased our Norwegian wind farms will be able to deliver a predictable power supply to Eramet Norway, and we look forward to strengthening our role as an important partner for Norwegian industry.”

Tysvær and Buheii wind farms will supply clean energy to Eramet Norway until 2038

Both wind farms are expected to supply clean energy to Eramet Norway’s processing plants until 2038.

Eramet Norway is a manganese alloys manufacturer for the global steel industry. Claimed to have one of the smallest climate footprints in its industry, the company has an annual electricity demand of more than 2TWh.

Eramet Norway CEO Bjørn Kolbjørnsen said: “With our ambitions to be in the forefront of industrial development in Norway, we need access to renewable energy. The agreement with GIG is therefore an important contribution to our power portfolio.”

Last November, GIG and its joint venture partners Ørsted, JERA and Swancor had inaugurated the 128MW Formosa 1 offshore wind farm, located off the coast in Taiwan. The wind farm is expected to generate enough clean energy to power at least 128,000 Taiwanese homes.