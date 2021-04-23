Onshore wind power capacity to be increased to 4GW, while solar capacity will be expanded to 6GW

German government will expand the capacity tendered in renewable projects’ auctions. (Credit: seagul from Pixabay)

The German government said that it will increase the capacity tendered in auctions pertaining to renewable energy projects as part of an effort to decarbonise electricity.

Germany will now increase the permitted new onshore wind power capacity from 2.9GW to 4GW in 2022 tenders. On the other hand, the solar capacity will be trebled from 2GW to 6GW.

Besides, the government will look to cut down a fee charged to support wind and solar operators, thereby easing the burden on consumers.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the Social Democratic Party, which make up the coalition government, have agreed on the two measures to help the country generate 65% of its power from renewable sources by 2030, Reuters reported.

The previous target was to have an energy mix of a little under 50% of renewable energy generation by 2020.

Germany, in the past, had committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

During a press webcast, German Economy Ministry Peter Altmaier said: “I am very satisfied with the measures. We have agreed a massive tender volume.”

According to the German government, the unused tender volumes in 2021 and 2022 will be readvertised and will be made available in the respective following year. Previously, they were put up for tenders in the third year after the initial offering.

The government plans to slash the renewable power surcharge on the electricity bills of consumers under the renewable energy law.

Furthermore, the German government will ease taxation rules for solar rooftop installations and wallboxes for charging of electric vehicles in private homes.

Additionally, Germany will allocate some corporate tax revenues collected from wind power firms to municipalities for increasing public acceptance for the industry.