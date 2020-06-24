Georgia Power announced a resequencing of certain planned activities at Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Power and Southern Nuclear have made significant adjustments to work practices at the project site, designed to protect the health and safety of the project workforce while maintaining productivity. These adjustments, along with continued challenges in electrical construction productivity, have required work to be performed differently, necessitating a resequencing of activities.

As a result, for Unit 3, the planned timing of the structural integrity test and integrated leak rate testing will occur before cold hydro testing, and the planned timing for start of cold hydro testing has been moved from July to the fall of 2020. The company continues to work toward fuel load occurring in 2020; however, this milestone is not required to be achieved until later in 2021 to support the regulatory-approved in-service dates.

“Georgia Power and Southern Nuclear are continuing to employ an aggressive site work plan as part of a strategy to maintain margin to the regulatory-approved in-service dates and the resequencing of these activities reflects our efforts,” said Glen Chick, Executive Vice President of Vogtle 3 & 4 Construction. “The project team continues to accomplish major milestones despite the ongoing pandemic, while keeping safety and quality our top priority.”

The current regulatory-approved in-service dates remain November 2021 and November 2022 for Units 3 & 4, respectively.

2020 Milestones Achieved