GE Vernova’s Nuclear business submits proposals to Great British Nuclear as SMR competition reaches major milestone. (Credit: GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy)

GE Vernova’s Nuclear business, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH), has submitted its tender response, as part of Great British Nuclear’s (GBN) ongoing small modular reactor (SMR) selection competition, by providing documentation in support of its BWRX-300 SMR technology.

The 10th generation SMR design builds on decades of real-world operating experience and innovation, using a standard design, a proven delivery model and GEH’s experience with cross-border regulatory collaboration. GEH and Ontario Power Generation are developing the first BWRX-300 at OPG’s Darlington site near Toronto. Early site preparation work has been completed, construction is expected to start in early 2025 and commercial operation to commence by 2029. A total of four 300 MW units are planned for the Darlington site.

“We have entered this competition with a proven track record of progressing SMR reactor technology internationally, a fuel that is already licensed and in operation, and a reactor designed for manufacture,” said Andy Champ, GEH UK Country Leader. “Our BWRX-300 has evolved from proven, simple, boiling water reactor technology and is not just smaller, but through innovation even further simplified. We believe this uniquely positions us to reliably deliver an SMR with the most value for money and along with our strategic investment partners, be a valuable partner to the UK Government as it strives to reach its net zero target by 2050.

“We have a strong and growing team here in the UK, and we are confident that our SMR represents the lowest risk and highest reward choice for Great British Nuclear. We look forward to the outcome of the competition and the opportunity to play a pivotal role in helping to deliver not just Great British Nuclear’s ambitions, but also the new Government’s mission to make the UK a green energy superpower.”

Building on a long and deep history in the UK GE Vernova has a significant local footprint with four manufacturing facilities and more than 30 percent of the country’s electricity currently powered by its technology. GEH is committed to developing a robust UK supply chain for its BWRX-300 deployment having held a SMR supply chain conference in Sheffield earlier this year, which was attended by over 150 UK businesses. GEH is already collaborating with Sheffield Forgemasters on potential SMR deployment and expects to announce further strategic partnerships imminently.

Separately, in January 2024 GEH received a £33.6 million Future Nuclear Enabling Fund (FNEF) grant from the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero (DESNZ). In conjunction with the awarding of this grant, GEH entered the Generic Design Assessment (GDA) process for the BWRX-300.